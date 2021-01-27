WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $622,357.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $145.81 million and approximately $622,357.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010349 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

