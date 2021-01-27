Widecells Group (LON:WDC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Widecells Group PLC (LON:WDC) were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 67,497,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 60,974,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

About Widecells Group (LON:WDC)

WideCells Group PLC operates as an integrated stem cell support services company worldwide. It operates through three divisions: CellPlan, WideCells, and WideAcademy. The CellPlan division provides insurance products and finance solutions for the cord blood stem cell transplantation. The WideCells division offers collection, stem cell retrieval, processing, and storage services of umbilical cord blood and tissue, adipose tissue, and dental pulp under the BabyCells brand Portugal.

