William J. Naylon Sells 2,200 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO William J. Naylon sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PSMT traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,013,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PriceSmart by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

