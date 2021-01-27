William W. Davis, Jr. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NWFL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $36.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.