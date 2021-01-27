Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 40,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 37,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $81.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

