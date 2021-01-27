Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Up 8.2%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.16 and last traded at $147.60. 3,430,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 1,428,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.40.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.