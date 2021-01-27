Wings Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,141.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $10,141.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00929650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.47 or 0.04396260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars.

