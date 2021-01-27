Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Matthew L. Miller Sells 50,000 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Winnebago Industries stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 2.13.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,003,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
