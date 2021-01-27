Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Matthew L. Miller Sells 50,000 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,003,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

