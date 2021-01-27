Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WZZZY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $$14.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

