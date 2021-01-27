WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,998 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after purchasing an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 25.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

WNS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

