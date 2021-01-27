WOM Protocol Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and $1.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00899076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00051382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.53 or 0.04389727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017923 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

