Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Woodward comprises approximately 2.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.15% of Woodward worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

