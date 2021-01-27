World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $65.00 at MKM Partners

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

