Wrapped NXM Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00051037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00295643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00070442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036824 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

