WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

