WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.78

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.78 and traded as high as $25.75. WW International shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 1,366,341 shares.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get WW International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.26 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. WW International’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,535 over the last three months. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.