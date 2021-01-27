Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:WYN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,597. The company has a market cap of £74.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. Wynnstay Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 377.25 ($4.93). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 327.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

