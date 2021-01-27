Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:WYN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,597. The company has a market cap of £74.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. Wynnstay Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 377.25 ($4.93). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 327.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) Company Profile
