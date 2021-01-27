Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Xilinx worth $42,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

