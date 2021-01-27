XMax 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, XMax has traded down 11% against the dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $1.36 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00902268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.02 or 0.04399451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018018 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,339,782,067 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.