XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Price Up 23.8%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) rose 23.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 47,530,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 15,204,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.