Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

