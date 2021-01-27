Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBGR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBGR) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

