Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 1,044,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

