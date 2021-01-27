yearn.finance Market Capitalization Tops $829.63 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $829.63 million and approximately $376.09 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $27,683.14 or 0.91231320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036282 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

