YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, YEE has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $184,749.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00073316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.95 or 0.00898720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.17 or 0.04399019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017800 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.