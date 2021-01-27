YENTEN Hits 1-Day Volume of $78.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $15,319.56 and $78.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,446.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.36 or 0.04116116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00400644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.01220787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00516934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00415268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00257125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022388 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

