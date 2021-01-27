YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on YETI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

YETI stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,368 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

