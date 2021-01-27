YF Link (YFL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $536,719.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One YF Link token can now be bought for approximately $463.04 or 0.01524909 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $536,719.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00134492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00296094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035926 BTC.

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

YF Link can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

