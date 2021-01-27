YFValue Hits Market Cap of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One YFValue token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00134707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00289377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00333050 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

