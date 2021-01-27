YOUengine Price Up 177.5% This Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.14 or 0.04361764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017967 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

