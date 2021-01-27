Yum China (YUMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

