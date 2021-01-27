Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $690.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $690.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $701.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

