Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post sales of $133.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $107.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $489.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $490.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $617.66 million, with estimates ranging from $605.35 million to $627.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $4,513,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 841,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -236.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.33. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $184.41.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

