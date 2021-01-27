Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $341.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.50 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.