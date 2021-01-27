Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $916.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

FRC opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

