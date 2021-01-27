Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post sales of $37.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.70 million to $38.80 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $41.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $152.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.03 million to $153.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $149.94 million, with estimates ranging from $141.71 million to $159.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

HTBK stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

