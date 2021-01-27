Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $11.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $192.34.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

