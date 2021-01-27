Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $228.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.39 million to $235.04 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $238.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $898.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $884.04 million, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $907.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

