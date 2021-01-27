Zacks: Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $5.25 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $8.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $18.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $19.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $29.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

COP stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

