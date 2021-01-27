Zacks: Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce sales of $648.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $635.00 million and the highest is $661.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $652.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

