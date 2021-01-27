Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.71 billion and the highest is $7.85 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.86 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.