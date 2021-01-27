Zacks: Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

MSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.83%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,707,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

