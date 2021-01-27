Zacks: Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce sales of $7.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.89 billion and the lowest is $7.02 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $28.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.27 billion to $29.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.79 billion to $31.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

