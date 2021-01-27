Zacks: Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 132.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $7,717,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

