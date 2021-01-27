Zacks: Analysts Expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to Post -$1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to announce earnings per share of ($1.59) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Urovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.26) to ($5.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.90) to ($4.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Urovant Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 565,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,746. The firm has a market cap of $511.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

