Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the highest is $5.28 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $22.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $128.58.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

