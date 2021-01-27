Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce sales of $60.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $61.12 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $240.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.20 million to $242.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $270.69 million, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $271.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Certara.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Certara stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

