Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report sales of $406.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.41 million to $488.18 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $657.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,446,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $50.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

