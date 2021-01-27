Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

