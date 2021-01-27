Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce $687.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $714.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.50 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $736.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

